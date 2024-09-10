Sitaram Yechury Health Update: CPI(M) General Secretary in Critical Condition, On Respiratory Support at AIIMS-Delhi

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury is in critical condition and receiving respiratory support at the Delhi All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) , according to a statement from his party on Tuesday. The 72-year-old Yechury is being treated for an acute respiratory tract infection in the ICU.

A multi-disciplinary team of doctors is closely monitoring the condition of Yechury, which is critical at this time, the party said.

Yechury was admitted to the AIIMS on August 19 for treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection. Yechury had recently undergone cataract surgery.

Sitaram Yechury became a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in 1975, shortly after joining the Students' Federation of India (SFI). During the Emergency, he was arrested while still a student at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where he served as president of the JNU Students' Union three times between 1977 and 1988.