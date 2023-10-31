Sitharaman to embark on 3-day visit to Sri Lanka on Nov 1

New Delhi, Oct 31 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will embark on Wednesday on an official three-day visit to Sri Lanka. Sitharaman will deliver a keynote address at "NAAM 200" -- the 200th anniversary of the arrival of Indian-origin Tamils in Sri Lanka.

Sitharaman will also inaugurate SBI branches at Trincomalee and Jaffna on November 2 and November 3, respectively.

Sitharaman will also visit Lanka IOC Oil tank farms, Jaffna cultural centre and Jaffna public library during her official visit.

"NAAM 200" will be graced by Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and other senior ministers.

Other invitees from Indian political parties and representative of Malaysian Tamil Congress will also be present in the event.

Sitharaman will also deliver a keynote address at the India Sri Lanka Business Summit on the theme 'Enhancing Connectivity: Partnering for Prosperity', being jointly organised by Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Indo-Lanka Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, on November 2.

As part of the official visit, she will have call-on meetings with President Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Gunawardena.

Sitharaman will also witness the exchange of the MoU for solar electrification of religious places in Sri Lanka wherein India will allocate Rs 82.40 crore out of the government of India grant assistance of Rs 107.47 crore earmarked for the promotion of Buddhist ties.

She will also visit Sri Dalada Maligawa (The Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic) in Kandy, Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura, Thirukoneswaram Temple in Trincomalee and Nallur Kandaswamy Temple in Jaffna during the course of her visit to Sri Lanka.

