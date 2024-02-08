Sitharaman to present ‘white paper’ on UPA era’s economic mismanagement

New Delhi, Feb 8 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present ‘white paper’ in Lok Sabha on Thursday, showcasing the achievements of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in last 10 years of Modi government while also giving an account of 'economic mismanagement' of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime.

This comes days after Finance Minister announced in her vote-on-account Budget on February 1 that Modi government had deliberately kept the ‘miserable’ state of economy in pre-2014 era under wraps and now after 10 years of ‘robust’ growth, it was time to impress upon the public about “where we were till 2014 and where we are now”.

She said that it was the right time to draw an economic comparison between the NDA & UPA eras as this will allow people to “draw lessons from the mismanagement of those years”.

