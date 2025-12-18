Situation in flood-hit areas is serious: Haryana CM informs Assembly

Chandigarh, Dec 18 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini on Thursday informed the Assembly that the government “is considering the situation in flood-affected areas very seriously”.

He said he personally visited affected regions and interacted with farmers.

Regarding the removal of sand deposited in fields due to flooding, the government has deployed teams to ensure that if excessive sand has accumulated in any field, permission for its removal will be granted.

“However, it was found that the sand deposition was not significant,” he said.

The Chief Minister was responding to a question raised by member Ram Karan about granting permission for the removal of sand deposited in fields due to floods during the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha, which commenced here.

CM Saini explained that the sand had largely settled in the riverbed.

“Fields within the boundaries for which the government has provided compensation were inspected, and it was found that excessive sand had not accumulated,” he said.

He emphasised that the BJP government’s top priority is to ensure that farmers do not face any difficulties, and that the government compensates them for every small and large loss.

“For the government, the welfare of farmers remains supreme,” he claimed.

Replying to another question of member Bharat Bhushan Batra regarding adequate drinking water supply in Rohtak city, the Chief Minister said, “It is the utmost responsibility of the government to ensure adequate drinking water for every citizen, and the government is continuously working in this direction. In the same spirit, efforts are being made to ensure drinking water supply to every household in Rohtak as well.”

He said that for the construction of a reservoir, 16 acres of land belonging to the Municipal Corporation of Rohtak is proposed to be transferred to the department concerned.

The Chief Minister assured that there will be no shortage of water and that the government is actively working to ensure an uninterrupted water supply.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor