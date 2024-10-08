Situation in Haryana completely opposite of exit poll prediction: Shazia Ilmi

New Delhi, Oct 8 BJP National Spokesperson Shazia Ilmi on Tuesday remarked that after counting in Haryana, the situation is completely opposite to the exit poll predictions and the BJP will form the government in the state.

"The situation is opposite to what was predicted in the exit polls. There is a significant gap between the Congress and the BJP in Haryana, which is increasing after every round of counting," said the BJP spokesperson.

She further added, "Several rounds of counting have taken place, and within an hour, the situation will become even clearer. However, in the initial trends, things turned out completely different. Congress leaders had already started buying sweets, ready to celebrate, but the reality has been the exact opposite of what they were expecting."

Addressing the figures the BJP secured in Jammu and Kashmir, Shazia Ilmi expressed disappointment and said the party had higher expectations.

"In Jammu, we had higher expectations, and we still expect better results from there. The numbers from Jammu should be better and likely will improve. We were confident that the BJP would secure good numbers from Jammu, and currently, 26 seats are being shown. I believe there will definitely be an increase in these numbers," she said.

When counting started at 8 A.M. in Haryana, the Congress took a modest lead over the ruling party but within two hours of counting, the BJP took a decisive lead over the Opposition party.

Among the heavyweight candidates, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was seen leading in his Ladwa seat of Kurukshetra district, and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda was leading in the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency of Rohtak district.

According to early trends, BJP leader Anil Vij was leading from his Ambala Cantt seat while INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala was ahead in his Ellenabad constituency.

