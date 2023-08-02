Situation under control in Gurugram, Sohna market opens

Gurugram, Aug 2 After witnessing violence, the situation in Haryana's Gurugram was getting normal with markets opening up and schools and colleges also functioning on Wednesday."The situation in Gurugram is normal and under control," said the police.

ACP (crime) Varun Dahiya said the "schools, colleges, and offices in the district are functioning normally. Even the Internet services are operational."

He appealed to people to stay away from rumours on social media.

While the schools and colleges reopened in Gurugram, the educational institutions remain closed in Sohna till further orders, as per the officials.

In Gurugram, five FIRs have been registered and more cases are being filed. The police have arrested five people in the Sector-57 mosque burning case.

Many companies in Gurugram on Tuesday asked their employees to work remotely or return home early, taking a cautious stance amid reports of fresh violence after Monday's clashes in the neighbouring Nuh district. At least five were killed in the violence.

Companies and factories, including Maruti Suzuki, Hero Motocorp, and Honda, MNCs such as Nestle, Coke and Pepsi, corporate majors like Bharti Airtel, are closely monitoring the law-and-order situation, their representatives said.

Following a peace meeting that was organised in Sohna between the administration and designated members of the two communities, the market in the area was opened on Wednesday.

However, people present in the meeting claimed that the 18 to 22 age of youth was involved in the Sohna clashes that occurred on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Gurugram Nishant Kumar Yadav said, "The situation normalized in Sohna and in Gurugram, and on the demand of the Peace Committee, the district administration has permitted the opening of the market in Sohna.

"The administration formed a committee comprising 20 members each from the two communities. The committee will help in enforcing peace and harmony. The members of the committee will update Sohna's situation everyday with district administration."

However, Internet services in the Sohna area are still suspended till further orders.

Apart from this, the situation is normal in Nuh district after huge forces were deployed. 14 companies of police force in Nuh were conducting regular patrolling and taking care of the situation.

The police have arrested 116 people in connection with the riots and filed 26 FIR's at the different police stations in Nuh. 60 people were injured in Nuh clashes. Section-144 is still imposed in Nuh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, and Jhajjar districts.

To maintain law and order in Nub, 10 duty magistrates and six special duty magistrates have been appointed area-wise by the district administration.

