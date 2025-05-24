Sivaganga quarry tragedy: TN govt orders statewide inspection of stone quarries

Chennai, May 24 In the wake of a deadly rockslide at a stone quarry in Sivaganga that claimed six lives, the Tamil Nadu Department of Geology and Mining has issued a statewide directive to inspect stone quarries and tighten safety protocols.

According to the order, deputy and assistant directors in each district must conduct safety inspections in at least 10 quarries every month and submit detailed reports to the Commissionerate.

District Collectors and Zonal Joint Directors of mining have also been directed to supervise inspection efforts and ensure strict enforcement of regulations.

The initiative is aimed at addressing growing concerns over safety violations and illegal operations in the state’s stone quarrying sector.

Activists have long alleged rampant irregularities, including the unauthorised use of explosives, which they say are responsible for the increasing number of fatal incidents in recent years.

In one such incident, three people died in an explosion in Virudhunagar, while another worker was killed in Tirupur after an oxygen cylinder exploded during unloading.

A communication from the mining department to all districts underscored the life-threatening risks posed by rockslides and blasts. It cited poor adherence to safety guidelines and regulatory conditions as key contributors to the accidents.

The department emphasised the urgent need for inspections to enforce proper safety. The Sivaganga rockslide is the latest in a string of quarry-related accidents in Tamil Nadu, particularly as the demand for M-sand in construction has increased the scale of quarrying operations.

In August last year, two people died in a blast at an illegal quarry in TN Palayam near Gobichettipalayam. Investigations into the Sivaganga accident are currently underway.

Police officials said they are awaiting drone survey results and a technical analysis of the quarry operator’s blasting methods.

“The revenue and mines department has completed drone surveys across all five quarries in Sivaganga district,” an official confirmed.

