Sivakasi cracker sales soar ahead of Diwali as Delhi demand lights up trade

Chennai, Oct 14 With Diwali just days away, Sivakasi — India’s fireworks capital — is witnessing a surge in sales as shoppers crowd the Tamil Nadu town’s busy markets.

Retail stores are abuzz with activity, with customers eagerly picking up fireworks of all varieties to celebrate the festival of lights.

Traders say more than 150 varieties of crackers are available this season, ranging from traditional ground spinners to dazzling multi-shot aerial shells.

The most sought-after products are the new multi-shot varieties that soar up to 500 feet, compared to last year’s 300-foot models. Each of these premium fireworks is priced at Rs 1,158 and has become a top pick among festival buyers.

Manosundar, a retail trader in Sivakasi, said sales have picked up momentum over the last few days.

"People are clearly in a festive mood, and aerial fireworks are their favourites this year. We are seeing strong demand not just from local buyers but also from traders across Tamil Nadu and nearby states who come here to purchase in bulk," he said.

The festive cheer has been further lifted by the Supreme Court’s recent decision permitting the sale and bursting of green crackers in the Delhi-NCR region for five days during Diwali.

Delhi is one of the largest markets for Sivakasi fireworks, and the relaxation of restrictions has reignited demand.

In response, eleven truckloads of crackers were dispatched from Sivakasi to Delhi earlier this week, marking a significant boost for the industry.

Manufacturers, however, pointed out that the court’s relaxation came late, after production had almost concluded for the season. They believe the impact will be more substantial next year if permissions are granted earlier.

Despite the renewed demand, production in Sivakasi has been about ten per cent lower than last year.

Factory owners attributed the dip to frequent accidents at manufacturing units and last year’s extended monsoon that disrupted production schedules. Even so, the atmosphere in Sivakasi remains charged with anticipation and energy.

As traders race to meet orders and shoppers continue to pour into stores, the town is once again ready to light up India’s night skies this Diwali with colour, sound, and celebration.

