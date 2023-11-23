Siwan court grants bail to Osama Sahab in land grab and firing case

Patna, Nov 23 The district court in Siwan on Thursday granted bail to Osama Sahab, the son of late Mohammad Shahabuddin, in a case of land grab and firing.

Osama is currently lodged in Siwan district prison. However, he will not come out of the jail as a similar case has been registered against him in Motihari as well.

His bail plea was heard in the court of ADJ Navendu Kumar in Siwan district on Wednesday, but the decision was reserved for the day. He was granted bail on Thursday.

Siwan police had registered an FIR against Osama in connection with threatening a person for 42 kathas (more than two acres) of land in Chapia Khurd village.

The FIR was registered based on the statement of a person named Abhishek Kumar alias Jimmy on October 7 this year.

Abhishek, a resident of Bania Toli in Siwan district, owns four bighas of land in Chapia Khurd village. He had signed an agreement with a person named Arhun Yadav to sell 42 kathas.

Abhishek alleged in his complaint that Osama and his aide Salman Mian alias Saif threatened him to cancel the agreement of selling land to Arjun Yadav on October 6.

In Motihari, a violent clash broke out between the in-laws of Osama's sister and relatives on August 1 this year, in which six persons sustained injuries.

The victims claimed that Osama’s men were involved in the attack who fired more than 25 rounds. Stone pelting was also reported during the incident.

Shahabuddin’s daughter is married to the son of Sayyad Iftikhar Khan in Motihari. He has a property dispute with his brother Imtiyaz Ahmed.

The incident was triggered when Imtiyaz’s son Farhan Ahmed was constructing a boundary wall near his house. A large number of people carrying firearms and batons came in SUVs and attacked him and his family members on August 1.

