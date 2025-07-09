Six Arambai Tenggol members among 12 militants held in Manipur, arms recovered

Imphal, July 9 Manipur Police and other security forces have arrested 12 cadres of different outfits, including six members of the Meitei radical group ‘Arambai Tengol’, during the past 24 hours in different districts, officials said on Wednesday.

A police official said the six ‘Arambai Tengol’ members, residents of Imphal West and Bishnupur districts, were arrested for the physical assault of an officer and personnel of Manipur Police during a shutdown in Bishnupur district on June 9.

The ‘Arambai Tengol’ members, aged between 18 years to 26 years old, will be produced in court on Wednesday.

Security personnel also arrested six cadres of the outlawed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-People’s War Group) militant outfit from Bishnupur and Imphal West district.

Laitonjam Ramakanta Meitei, alias Bothe (34), one of the arrested cadres, is a self-styled area commander of KCP (PWG), and has more than 15 cadres working under him for the outfit, the official said.

He said that efforts are on to arrest the remaining cadres of the banned outfit. Intelligence-based joint combing operations and cordon and search operations are being carried out extensively by the security forces in different districts to nab those involved in extortion and criminal activities in the state.

The security forces also recovered many arms and a large cache of ammunition from the Kangpokpi district.

The recovered arms include one INSAS rifle, one .303 rifle, five bolt-action rifles, three single-barrel rifles, two pull-mech rifles, six improvised mortars and many hand grenades and other ammunition.

Manipur Police appealed to people not to believe in rumours and be vigilant about false videos. The veracity of any circulation of unfounded videos, audio clips, etc., may be confirmed by the Central Control Room, a police statement said.

It said that there are possibilities of many fake posts being circulated on social media. “It is hereby cautioned that uploading and circulation of such fake posts on social media would attract legal action with consequences. Further, an appeal is made to the public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately,” the statement said.

