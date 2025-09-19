Six arrested for assaulting policeman in Kolkata's Netaji Nagar area

Kolkata, Sep 19 A policeman was beaten up while trying to stop a chaos in Netaji Nagar area in South Kolkata.

A sub-inspector of the local police station on Thursday reached the said area after receiving information about a gathering of miscreants with weapons in front of a lawyer's house.

When he tried to bring the situation under control, the miscreants attacked him. The police on Thursday arrested six people in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the local police station last on Wednesday night received information that about 8 to 10 miscreants had gathered in front of the house of lawyer named Dipayan Ghosh, a resident of Netaji Nagar.

The miscreants were reportedly carrying knives and other weapons.

They were allegedly threatening the lawyer who is also the Trinamool Youth President of Ward 99 in Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) area.

On receiving the news of the commotion, local police station sub-inspector Dinabandhu Kesh along with constables reached the spot. When he tried to bring the situation under control, the miscreants allegedly attacked the policeman.

The injured sub-inspector was left bleeding in the attack by the miscreants. According to police sources, the miscreant group was led by a man named Jayanta Ghosh.

Apart from this, several women were also in the group. When the police tried to arrest the miscreants, it is alleged that the women obstructed the police personnel.

Following the scuffle, three miscreants were arrested at the spot, while Jayanta Ghosh fled. A few minutes later, Ghosh and his associates created a ruckus inside Bagha Jatin State General Hospital, assaulting the medical staff and the on-duty doctor.

The police rushed to the hospital and during this second round of scuffle, the miscreants attempted to attack the officers with a surgical instrument before being overpowered.

Three more persons including Jayanta Ghosh were arrested from the hospital, taking the total number of arrests in the incident to six.

“Total six persons have been arrested for assaulting a policeman and also threatening a lawyer. We are investigating the matter,” said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

A suo motu case has been registered at Netaji Nagar Police Station against the arrested and an investigation has started.

