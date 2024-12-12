Six arrested for firing in J&K’s Jammu city

Jammu, Dec 12 Six persons were arrested on Thursday in J&K’s Jammu city for firing, with a country-made pistol, at a man with the intention of killing him.

“The incident took place on Tuesday when the accused shot at him and later threw him from a height of nearly 60 feet near Ring Road Kunjwani on the outskirts of the city,” a police official said.

He said that the victim was taken to hospital by locals, adding that a case has been registered under relevant sections of law at Bishnah police station and a team formed to nab the accused.

“All the six accused were arrested within 48 hours of the incident. During interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in the crime and based on their disclosure, a country-made pistol was recovered. The vehicle used during the crime was also seized,” the official said.

Incidents of gang war have become history in Jammu city where two notorious gangs of criminals used to engage mercenaries for attacks on each other’s criminal interests during the 1960s and 1970s.

Rivalry and disputes on property have resulted in stabbing and firing incidents in Jammu during the last many years, but the preponderance of such unlawful activities has drastically come down.

As J&K became preoccupied with dealing with terrorism and drug smuggling, routine crime went unchecked for many years.

