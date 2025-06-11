Six arrested in Tripura for killing man over love triangle

Agartala, June 11 Tripura Police have arrested six persons, including a doctor and his parents, in connection with a triangular love affair case, officials said on Wednesday.

West Tripura Superintendent of Police (SP), Kiran Kumar K said that six persons were arrested on Tuesday night after the body of a youth was found packed in a suitcase, which was also stored at an ice-cream freezer at Gandacherra in Tripura's Dhalai district.

He added that the body of the deceased, identified as Shariful Islam, 28, was found three days after he went missing from Agartala on June 8.

Shariful was engaged in the Smart City Project in the capital Agartala as an electrician.

The West Tripura police chief said that Dibakar Saha, the arrested doctor, bought a suitcase two days before the murder where he packed Shariful's body after tying his hands and then took the suitcase to Gandacherra, nearly 120 km from Agartala, and stored the suitcase inside an ice-cream freezer at his father's shop on June 9.

Shariful's family lodged a complaint at the New Capital Complex police station on June 9.

The SP said that in the preliminary investigation, police found that a love triangle was the reason behind the murder.

The victim Shariful had an affair with Dibakar's cousin sister and Dibakar too, fell in love with her.

Besides Dibakar Saha, 28, other arrested persons include his father Dipak Saha, 52, mother Debika Saha, 40, Nabanita Das, 25, Joydeep Das, 20, Animesh Yadav, 21.

"Love triangle was the cause behind the murder. Shariful was having an affair with a girl. Main accused Dibakar is the cousin brother of the girl and he also fell in love with her. Love messages were found from their mobile phones," the IPS officer told the media.

Police said that Dibakar called Shariful to meet him at Joydeep's house in South Indiranagar on the outskirts of the capital city on June 8 to give some gifts.

"When Shariful went to Joydeep's house, Dibakar allegedly strangled him to death in presence of Joydeep, Animesh and Nabamita," the police official said.

Police confirmed that they have recovered significant digital evidence, including mobile messages, which corroborate the love triangle motive and the involvement of several individuals.

All six arrested will be produced before the court on Thursday.

This macabre discovery comes shortly after the infamous honeymoon murder case in neighbouring state Meghalaya, adding another layer of national unease regarding premeditated crimes of passion.

