Six-day Assembly session in Goa to commence on Feb 2
By IANS | Published: January 1, 2024 09:58 PM2024-01-01T21:58:31+5:302024-01-01T22:00:06+5:30
Panaji, Jan 1 ( IANS) Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai announced on Monday that a six-day session of the Legislative Assembly will commence on February 2.
Legislative Secretary Namrata Ulman has issued a notification in this regard, stating the sixth session of the eighth Legislative Assembly of Goa will have six sittings, from February 2 to 9.
The monsoon session of Goa Assembly had taken place from July 18 to August 10.
