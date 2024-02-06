Six Dead, Several Injured After Explosion at Firecracker Factory in Madhya Pradesh's Harda

Six people have tragically lost their lives in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district on Tuesday morning. Harda collector Rishi Garg confirmed that the incident also left over 59 individuals injured. "The injured are currently receiving treatment at the District Hospital, with critically wounded patients being transferred to medical facilities in Bhopal and Indore," Garg stated while addressing the press.

#WATCH | Harda Collector, Rishi Garg says "An explosion took place in a firecracker factory today morning. A rescue operation is underway. Six deaths have been confirmed and 59 others are injured. The injured are getting treatment in the District Hospital and seriously injured… https://t.co/sVVaIsbOGJpic.twitter.com/AEX4VJ6rEv — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2024

Disturbing videos of the event circulated on social media platforms, depicting the chaotic scene of the fire and intermittent explosions, with panicked individuals attempting to flee the area. Harda Collector Rishi Garg informed PTI that there are fears of multiple individuals being trapped in and around the factory premises.

The fire erupted at the Magardha Road factory, situated approximately 2 kilometers from Harda city, around 11 a.m. The exact cause of the incident is yet to be determined. According to Harda district collector Rishi Garg, the blaze has resulted in approximately 25 injuries, with many individuals in critical condition.

In response to the emergency, ambulances and teams of medical professionals are being mobilized from neighboring districts and Indore. Moreover, NDRF and SDRF teams are being swiftly dispatched to Harda to bolster rescue operations. "Thus far, 20-25 individuals have been swiftly transported to various hospitals in Harda, with a significant number in critical condition," Garg revealed.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has personally engaged with officials regarding the incident. He directed Minister Uday Pratap Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Ajit Kesari, and Director General Home Guard Arvind Kumar to promptly travel to Harda via helicopter. Burn units at hospitals in Indore, Bhopal, and AIIMS in the state capital have been instructed to prepare for any potential emergency situations.

To combat the blaze, fire brigades have been deployed from Indore and Bhopal. Additionally, the Chief Minister has convened a meeting to address the situation.