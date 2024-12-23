Six decades of Congress' misrule is a thing of past now: Sarbananda Sonowal

Guwahati, Dec 23 Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said that the six decades of misrule by Congress is now a matter of the past and the country has been moving forward at a fast pace.

Union Minister Sonowal attended a Rozgar Mela -- a government initiative to give appointments to at least 71,000 youth across the country -- in Guwahati.

Speaking at the event, he said: "The six decades of misrule are a thing of the past. We have witnessed a decade of good governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi where the merit of youth is kept at the top while ensuring the welfare of the people is delivered efficiently and effectively."

Speaking to the successful candidates, Sonowal said: "Under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are building a nation with a vision to become Atmanirbhar and Viksit by 2047. Today, your appointment adds power to this historic journey of our country as the Yuva Shakti is the true essence of a successful Karmayogi. I call upon all of you to commit yourselves to the cause of nation building and work with your utmost conviction, commitment, compassion and consideration for the welfare of the people."

The Union Minister added: "Our honourable leader, PM Modi, has taken many steps that have empowered the youth of our country to realise their true potential. Since 2014, the movement of Nation Building has been moving forward at an unprecedented speed and conviction. This was not even dreamt by the people during the Congress-led governments which lagged development, pushing the country backwards. The six decades of misrule are a thing of the past."

