Six die after drinking spurious liquor in Bihar's Saran, say kin

Patna, April 29 Six persons belonging to different villages under Tarraiya police station in Bihar's Saran district died after they consumed spurious liquor, their family members claimed on Friday.

Police are yet to respond.

The deaths had happened on Thursday evening, and the deceased's family members alleged that police officers came on Friday morning and forced them to change their statements to say that the deaths took place due to their consuming "kathal ki sabji" (jackfruit) and rice, a popular food combination in Bihar.

The villagers claimed that the liquor mafia are applying pressure on them to stay silent on the issue as well. The family members of the deceased claimed that they consumed liquor on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, followed by their health deteriorated.

The deceased are identified as Darasi Saw and Akhilesh Thakur of Nawartnapur, Vikky Kumar Singh of Tarraiya, Sanjay Paswan of Pokhrera, and Nagina Singh and Madan Mohan of Chainpur village.

tried to contact District Magistrate Rajesh Meena and Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar but they were not picking their phones.

SHO of Tarraiya police station Rajesh Kumar also refused to comment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor