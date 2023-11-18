Six die in suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar

Patna, Nov 18 Six persons were killed in a suspected hooch tragedy in three villages in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, an official said.

The deceased were identified as Vikram Kumar and Ram Babu of Solomon Tola village, Raushan Kumar and Santosh Mahto of Narhar village and Mahesh Yadav and Awadesh Yadav of Narhar Kalan village under Bajpatti police station.

“We learnt that two dead bodies were cremated by their family members while we have managed to recover one dead body and sent for the postmortem. The exact reason of their death will be ascertained only after the postmortem report comes. We have suspended a police personal and a Chokidar for their negligence,” District SP Manoj Tiwari said.

Sources said that the deceased had consumed spurious liquor at Mahuain village on Thursday evening. Their health started deteriorating on Friday. Accordingly, the family members admitted them in local hospitals where they died.

The family members of the deceased are tightlipped following this incident.

