Six girl students fall sick after transfer of teacher in Bihar's Rohtas

Patna, Dec 13 Six students at a government girls school in Bihar's Rohtas district fell sick on Wednesday, after the transfer of a teacher.

The incident occurred at Government girls middle school in Sasaram city.

The victims were immediately taken to Sadar hospital cum trauma centre for treatment and their condition is said to be stable now.

The incident was triggered after a teacher named Runny Parveen, who was on deputation in the school, was directed to join the school where she was deployed by the education department.

Parveen was very popular in the school due to her good teaching skills.

When girls hear about her transfer, they were shocked and the six students, identified as Aradhya Kumari, Alka Kumari, Ritu Kumari, Rozi Kumari, Pratima Kumari, and Ria Kumari fell unconscious, leading to huge chaos at the school.

