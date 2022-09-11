Six held at Mumbai airport with 12 kg gold worth Rs 5.38 crore

New Delhi, Sep 11 The Customs Officials at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport have arrested six people. including a Sudan national for smuggling 12 kg gold worth Rs 5.38 crore.

"Officers of Mumbai Airport Customs seized 12 kg gold valued at Rs 5.38 crore from a specially designed belt worn by a Sudanese passenger. Some passengers created commotion to help his escape but were overpowered. We have held six persons," said the official.

The official said that the accused did not declare the said recovered gold weighing 12 kg at the Red Channel before the officers with deliberate intention to clear the impugned goods clandestinely.

"Therefore, the said recovered goods were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act. We have booked a case of smuggling of gold in this respect," said the official.

Further investigation was on.

