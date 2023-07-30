Six held for gambling at Gurugram farmhouse

Gurugram, July 30 Gurugram police arrested six people for gambling after raiding a private farmhouse in Bhondsi area of the district, and confiscated cash worth Rs 2.61 lakh, officials said on Sunday.

According to police, they received an information about people gambling in a farmhouse located at Raishina in the Bhondsi area and nabbed the suspects.

The six arrested include Sonu, Harvinder, Surya, Praveen, Mahesh Rana, and Mukesh.

The arrested were charged for participating in gambling under the relevant section of the Gambling Act.

Police also confiscated gambling paraphernalia and seized cash worth Rs 2.61 and playing cards.

The arrested were released on bail after interrogations.

In a crackdown against gamblers, this year till July 29, the Gurugram police have registered 121 cases and nabbed 126 suspects; besides, the police have recovered Rs 12.57 lakh cash and assets used in gambling, officials said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor