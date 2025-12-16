Six held for gang-raping minor girl in Bengal's Birbhum

Kolkata, Dec 16 Six persons have been arrested in connection with the abduction and gang rape of a minor in West Bengal's Birbhum district, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident, involving the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl, has caused an uproar in the area as the minor belongs from the tribal community.

According to local sources, on Monday night, the minor girl, a resident of the Mallarpur police station area in Birbhum, had gone to a fair with a relative.

On her way home, several youths blocked her path.

Before she could understand what was happening, the men dragged her into a nearby forest.

It is alleged that they gang-raped the minor and then abandoned her in the forest before fleeing.

Soon, a search for the girl began the night when the incident took place.

fter some time, she was rescued from the forest by some local residents.

They informed the police, who immediately launched an operation in the forest.

Six suspects were arrested from the area.

A senior officer of Birbhum district police said, "All the accused are local residents. An investigation is underway to determine if anyone else was involved besides these six. The arrested men were produced before the Rampurhat Sub-Divisional Court. We sought their custody for investigation."

Meanwhile, the victim has been sent to Rampurhat Government Medical College for a medical examination.

Speaking to a section of local media persons, the father of the victim, said, "I knew nothing. The police called and told me what had happened to my daughter. I have filed a formal complaint. I demand strong punishment for all those involved."

The tribal community of the district is furious over the heinous incident.

Robin Soren, a leader of a tribal organisation, said, "These kinds of crimes are increasing. We demand strict punishment for all the culprits immediately. Our plea is that the judicial process be completed quickly and the criminals must be punished."

