Six held with large cache of arms in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Sep 8 The Local Crime Branch (LCB) in Ahmedabad has arrested six individuals and seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition from their possession.

The operation carried out on Thursday aimed to curtail potential security threats, the police said on Friday.

The LCB's action led to the confiscation of nine pistols, one country-made gun, 61 cartridges, and three magazines. Among those detained were Shahnawaz Sheikh, Samir Pathan, Faran Khan Pathan, Uzer Khan Pathan, Zaid Khan Pathan, and Shah Rukh Khan Pathan.

However, one additional suspect managed to evade capture, prompting ongoing search efforts.

Authorities are currently delving into whether these weapons were intended for sale or possibly planned for use during the Janmashtami festival, raising concerns about public safety.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, S.D. Patel, said that acting on a tip-off, a team led by ASI Ramanina confronted an individual named Shahnawaz on Vijay Sales Road and seized a country-made pistol and three live cartridges from his possession.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Shahnawaz got the weapon from Samir Pathan .

Following further inquiry, nine firearms were traced back to a supplier named Aftab based out of Madhya Pradesh.

Samir Pathan was allegedly responsible for the transportation of these weapons. During investigation, five weapons were found at Faran Khan Pathan's Jamalpur residence.

Four firearms were recovered from Uzer Khan Pathan and Zaid Khan Pathan.

The primary suspect, Aftab from Khergaon, Madhya Pradesh, remains at large.

