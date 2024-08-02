Six hurt as two groups of Kanwarias clash in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 2 Six persons were injured on Friday after a clash broke out between two groups of Kanwarias in Gururgram's Prem Nagar area over performing 'Jalabhishek' at a Shiva temple, the police said.

Some vehicles were also damaged as the two groups indulged in violence, which was captured on CCTV, the police said.

As per sources, a heated argument broke out between the two groups which reached the Shiva temple to perform 'Jalabhishek'. Soon, both sides attacked each other with sticks and brickbats, resulting in injuries to members from both sides, the police said, adding that the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The SHO of Sector 14 police station said that complaints are being filed based on the inputs from both parties.

As a precautionary measure, security has been stepped up in the area, the SHO said.

Thousands of Kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) from across the country carry out the 'Kanwar Yatra’, an annual pilgrimage, during the auspicious month of ‘Shravan'.

