Six including five minors drown in Telangana lake

Hyderabad, Nov 5 Five madrasa students, aged 12 to 14 years, drowned to death after they jumped into a lake for a swim in Telangana's Medchal district on Saturday.

Their teacher, who tried to save them, also lost his life in the incident which took place in the Jawahar Nagar police station limits of the district.

All the victims belonged to a madrasa in Hyderabad. According to the police, a group of 25 students and four teachers had gone on a trip to a madrasa in Jawahar Nagar in Medchal district.

During the visit, some students went to the lake for a swim. The victims drowned when they ventured too deep into the lake.

The bodies have been fished out of the water and sent to Hyderabad for post-mortem.

