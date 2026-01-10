Six injured as small plane crash lands in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jan 10 At least six people, including four passengers and two crew members, sustained injuries on Saturday after a nine-seater aircraft made an emergency crash landing in a field approximately 10 km from the Rourkela airstrip in Odisha, officials confirmed.

The IndiaOne Air aircraft, a Cessna 208 Grand Caravan EX (Registration VT-KSS), was operating a regular regional connectivity flight from Rourkela to Bhubaneswar when it encountered a critical technical malfunction moments before landing.

Local authorities confirmed that the occupants comprised four passengers and two crew members after the plane made a soft landing.

The pilot sustained serious injuries in the incident, and he has been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"The aircraft reported a technical malfunction moments before its scheduled landing. Emergency protocols were activated immediately after the pilot alerted the air traffic control," a senior district official stated.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed concern over the incident and directed the administration to provide the best medical care to the victims.

Nearby villagers were the first to reach the site and assisted in pulling the trapped passengers from the wreckage.

Police teams and medical units from Rourkela reached the spot shortly after to shift the victims to a local government hospital.

While the four passengers are reported to be stable with minor fractures and bruises, the condition of the pilot was said to be critical.

Reports suggested that the engine stalled mid-air, forcing the pilot to attempt a landing on the outskirts of the city to avoid a residential area.

A private firm operated the plane, which was frequently used for regional transit.

Aviation experts noted that the pilot's decision to steer the craft toward the open ground likely prevented a larger catastrophe.

Debris from the crash has been cordoned off for investigation by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor