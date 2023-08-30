Six injured as two DTC buses collide head on in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 30 Six people were injured after two Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses collided head on with each other at Sansad Marg in the national Capital on Wednesday, a police official said.

Sharing the details, a senior police official said that an information regarding the accident was received at Parliament Street police station at around 11:15 a.m. following which an emergency response vehicle was dispatched for the spot.

"Injured were taken to hospital from where they were discharged after the first aid," said the official.

The injured were identified as Sandeep Kumar (Bus Driver), Rupesh Kumar (passenger), Md. Tanvir (passenger), Jagdeep singh (conductor), Sanjay Kumar (Bus driver of another DTC) and Rahul (conductor of another DTC).

"We have initiated a legal action in the matter," the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor