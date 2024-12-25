Six injured as two groups clash in Bhopal

Bhopal, Dec 25 At least six people were injured in a violent clash that broke out between two groups living adjacent residential colonies in Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal on Tuesday.

The incident occurred following an altercation over rash driving near the Galla Mandi area under Jahangirabad police station where people belonging to Sikh and Muslim communities pelted stones and attacked each other with sticks.

Videos of the violence, apparently recorded by locals from their balconies and windows, surfaced on social media. The footage showed individuals armed with swords and sticks, chasing opponents, while others, including women, appeared to incite the violence.

The situation was brought under control after several police teams arrived on the scene and conducted a flag march to reassure residents. However, at least six people were injured in the incident.

Police said the Sikh and Muslim communities residing in adjacent colonies share a common route, which has been a long-standing dispute between them. However, the fresh dispute began on Sunday when local resident Faiz drove recklessly through the neighbourhood.

This led to an altercation with people from the Sikh community dominating the locality. During the fight, Faiz reportedly grabbed a knife from a vegetable cart and attacked a person.

Following that incident, an FIR was registered at Jahangirabad police station and Faiz along with three others was arrested on Monday. Two others involved in Sunday's clash were still absconding and they are being searched.

On Tuesday morning, people from the Sikh community spotted one of the absconding accused and they chased him, which led to a fresh round of altercation as more people from both sides came to the scene.

“On Tuesday morning, the two groups confronted each other again, leading to a physical altercation involving sticks and swords,” said a top police official briefing the press during the evening.

Besides, deploying heavy forces, people from both sides were called by police and efforts were made to mediate. Heavy deployment of force has been made; however, tensions remain high in the locality.

In the late evening, people from the Sikh community started gathering at Gurudwara, however, the police took prompt action and sent them to their homes.

"Several teams of police have been deployed at the scenes and the situation is being monitored at entry and exit points. Stone-pelters and others involved in the clash will be identified using CCTV footage and action will be taken," DCP Priyanka Shukla said.

