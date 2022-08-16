Six ITBP personnel killed after bus carrying 39 persons falls into gorge in Kashmir

Six ITBP personnel died while many, who were returning from Amarnath yatra duty, were injured on Tuesday when a bus fell into a deep gorge in Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.The police bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two policemen fell into a deep gorge between Chandanwari and Pahalgam, a police official said. He said while two ITBP personnel died on the spot, 10 others sustained grievous injuries.Twenty-five ITBP personnel and two policemen were also injured in the accident.The personnel were deputed in the area for the Amarnath Yatra, which ended on August 11.

