Six JD(U), BJP workers appointed members of Bihar child rights commission

Patna, Sep 14 Six workers of the BJP and JD(U) have been appointed as members of the Bihar State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (BSCPCR).

An official notification issued by the state Social Welfare Department listed the names of the newly-appointed members, who will serve for three years or till 60 years in the Commission.

This appointment is significant as it involves overseeing and safeguarding children's rights and welfare in the state.

The newly-appointed members of the BSCPCR are Hulesh Manjhi, Sangeeta Thakur, Jyoti Kumari, Sheela Pandit Prajapati, Sugreev Das, and Rakesh Singh.

Sources indicate that BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal met with state JD(U) president Umesh Kushwaha on Monday.

Following this meeting, there was an expectation of the reconstitution of various commissions and boards in the state.

It is anticipated that around 200 members from the ruling parties will be accommodated in different commissions and boards across the state.

Sources in JD(U) said, "Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has requested BJP leaders to provide the names of candidates for appointment to the commission."

The newly appointed members will enjoy a status similar to that of a deputy minister or state minister in the state government. Their entitlements include a salary ranging from Rs 2 to 3 lakh, along with other allowances, housing, vehicles and additional benefits.

Due to these perks, many party workers in the ruling coalition aspire to secure positions in various commissions and boards.

As the state is scheduled to go to the polls in 2025, parties like JD(U), BJP, Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular, and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) are "utilising these posts to satisfy and retain their workers' support".

Earlier, the Nitish Kumar government had appointed 25 members to a 20-point economic programme under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act since the formation of the NDA government in Bihar.

Under this programme, one district president and two deputy district presidents have been appointed, all from the ruling parties.

