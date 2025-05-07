Six kids among seven killed in road accident in Punjab’s Samana

Samana (Punjab), May 7 In a terrible road accident on Wednesday, six schoolchildren and a driver lost their lives when a car carrying students collided with a tipper truck near Samana in Punjab’s Patiala district, officials said.

The students were returning home from Bhupindra International School in Patiala when the accident occurred.

The car, reportedly carrying 14 students, was struck by a heavy soil-laden tipper truck. The impact was so severe that five children died on the spot, while one more succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. The driver of the vehicle was also killed in the collision.

The children, residents of Samana, commuted daily to the private school in Patiala -- a routine that ended in an unspeakable tragedy.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh visited the hospital where the injured children were being treated.

Speaking to the media, Dr Singh assured that all possible medical assistance was being provided to the injured and added that the state government would take steps to prevent such accidents in the future.

“Today, news of a very tragic incident on Patiala Samana Road was received, after which I reached Rajinder Hospital in Patiala and met the parents of the children undergoing treatment. During the accident, some innocent children said goodbye to this mortal world. I prayed to God that God may grant the children a speedy recovery during the treatment and grant the children who were victims of the accident a place of refuge at His feet. In this hour of sorrow, I stand with the affected family....", Dr Balbir Singh said in a post on X.

Senior police officials, including Patiala Superintendent of Police Palwinder Singh Cheema, reached the accident site to take stock of the situation. Cheema said that a probe had been launched and preliminary findings indicated that the tipper truck was speeding at the time of the collision.

Akali Dal leader and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal expressed her sorrow over the incident, and expressed her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. "May Waheguru give them the strength to bear this irreparable loss. Also wish a speedy recovery to the injured children."

