Six killed as car falls into 500-metre gorge in Chamba, CM Sukhu offers condolences

New Delhi, Aug 8 A tragic road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district claimed the lives of six people, including two children, after a car plunged into a 500-metre-deep gorge in the Chanwas area of Tissa sub-division on Friday.

According to initial reports, the vehicle lost control and veered off the road before falling into the steep gorge.

The impact was so severe that all six occupants, two men, two women, and two children, died on the spot. The identities of the deceased have not yet been confirmed.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took to social media platform X to express his condolences.

He wrote, “The news of the death of 6 people in a car accident in Chanwas, Tissa, Chamba district, is extremely sad and painful. I extend my condolences to the grieving families. I pray to God to grant peace to the souls of the departed and provide strength and courage to the bereaved family in this hour of sorrow. Om Shanti.”

Local residents were the first to reach the accident site and immediately informed the police and district administration. A rescue team was quickly dispatched, and relief and recovery operations began at the location. However, due to the depth of the gorge and the difficult terrain, the operation posed significant challenges.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Preliminary suspicion points to either a slippery road surface or a technical fault in the vehicle as possible reasons behind the mishap.

The tragic incident has sent a wave of grief across the region. Locals and officials alike have expressed their sorrow over the loss of lives.

Authorities have urged residents and travellers to exercise extreme caution while navigating hilly roads, especially during the monsoon season when conditions can be treacherous.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

