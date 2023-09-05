Six killed as heavy rains lash many parts of Telangana

Hyderabad, Sep 5 Six people were killed as heavy rains lashed several parts of Telangana on Tuesday, throwing normal life out of gear.

Six deaths were reported in separate rain-related incidents. Three persons including two women died of lightning in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district. Three others were drowned in Sangareddy and Wanaparthy districts.

Two agriculture workers were killed when lightning struck them in Kailapur of Chityal mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. They were working in agriculture fields. They were identified as Sarita (30) and Mamata (32).

A farmer died of lightning in Damarakunta of Kataram mandal in the same district. Rajeshwar Rao (46) was working in the field when he was hit by a thunderbolt.

A man was washed away in flood waters in Sangareddy district. The incident occurred near Mambapur in Gummadidala mandal when he was crossing a stream. Rescue workers retrieved the body of Sudhakar (42).

Two persons died in separate incidents in Wanaparthy district. A six-year-old boy drowned in a pond on the outskirts of Peddagudem. In another incident a person identified as Shankar Nayak was drowned in a lake while fishing.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed several parts of the state since Monday night, inundating low-lying areas and affecting normal life.

Lakes, ponds and streams were overflowing due to incessant rains. Irrigation projects were receiving huge inflows from upstream. Authorities opened the gates of some projects to release the water downstream.

Officials lifted the gates of Nizam Sagar reservoir in Kamareddy district due to massive inflows from the catchment and upstream areas. Sriram Sagar Project and Kadam dam were also receiving huge inflows.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Khammam, Nalgonda and Mahabubabad districts.

Heavy Rain very likely to occur at isolated places in KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Suryapet, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy,Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri,Vikarabad,Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool,Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

According to the IMD, under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Northwest Bay of Bengal, a low pressure area has formed over Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts.

The associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height persists. It is very likely to move nearly westwards across south Odisha and south Chhattisgarh during next 24 hours, the IMD said in its bulletin.

