Six killed as truck hits car in UP's Jaunpur

Jaunpur, March 10 Six persons were killed and three injured when a car was hit by a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district on Sunday.

The deceased include two women. The accident happened in an area under the Gaura Badshah police circle near Prasad college in the morning.

The injured persons have been admitted to the hospital. The condition of all three injured was said to be critical.

According to police reports, the car was taking a U-turn when it was hit by a truck that was coming from behind.

All the victims are residents of Sitamarhi district in Bihar and were returning from a wedding ceremony.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem. The deceased have been identified as Anish Sharma, Gajadhar Sharma, Jawahar Sharma, Gautam Sharma, Sonam and Rinku. The injured include Jeetu Sharma, Meena Devi and Yug Sharma.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor