Six killed in Agra-Lucknow expressway crash

By IANS | Published: December 14, 2022 10:24 AM2022-12-14T10:24:05+5:302022-12-14T10:35:14+5:30

Lucknow, Dec 14 Six persons were killed and several others injured on the Agra-Lucknow expressway when a bus ...

Six killed in Agra-Lucknow expressway crash | Six killed in Agra-Lucknow expressway crash

Six killed in Agra-Lucknow expressway crash

Lucknow, Dec 14 Six persons were killed and several others injured on the

Agra-Lucknow expressway when a bus collided with a truck on Wednesday morning.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief at the incident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment to the injured.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Yogi AdityanathAjay bishtAdityanath yogiAdityanath jogiFirebrand bharatiya janata party