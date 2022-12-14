Six killed in Agra-Lucknow expressway crash
By IANS | Published: December 14, 2022 10:24 AM2022-12-14T10:24:05+5:302022-12-14T10:35:14+5:30
Lucknow, Dec 14 Six persons were killed and several others injured on the
Agra-Lucknow expressway when a bus collided with a truck on Wednesday morning.
The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief at the incident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment to the injured.
