Six killed in car-truck collision in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, May 23 Six persons were killed in a head-on collision between a car and truck in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district on Friday, the police said.

The accident occurred at Thaticherla Motu in Komarolu mandal at around 1.40 p.m.

Six persons travelling in an Innova car died on the spot while two children were injured. The deceased include two women.

The deceased hailed from Stuartpuram in Bapata district. The accident occurred when they were returning home after darshan at Mahanandi temple in Nandyal district.

The collision was captured on CCTV. The SUV was seen moving at a high speed and ramming into the truck from opposite direction.

The car, which was heading towards Bapatla, rammed into the truck coming from opposite direction. The injured were shifted to a hospital at Giddalur

Police had a tough time retrieving bodies as the front portion of the car was badly mangled and was stuck under the truck. Police had to deploy a crane to pull out the car and retrieve the bodies.

Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy expressed grief over the accident. They conveyed their condolences to the family of the deceased.

The ministers said it was saddening to know that devotees returning from a temple were killed in the accident. They directed officials to ensure the best treatment for the injured.

The ministers assured the family of the deceased that the government would extend all possible assistance.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Mandipalli Tamprasad Reddy also expressed shock over the death of six persons in the accident. He conveyed his condolences to the family of the deceased.

He asked officials to ensure the best treatment for the injured. He also directed officials of the transport department to take the necessary steps for road safety to check the increasing number of accidents.

