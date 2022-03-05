Six killed in Telangana road accident

Hyderabad, March 5 Six people were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Telangana's Mulugu district on Saturday, police said.

A speeding van hit a stationary auto-rickshaw at Errigattamma village, killing six people and injuring two others seated in the three-wheeler.

Four people died on the spot while two others succumbed at government-run MGM Hospital in Warangal. The injured were undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

According to police, except for the auto-rickshaw driver, the deceased were members of the same family. They were returning home after visiting Annaram Shareef dargah in Warangal district. All hailed from Komatipally village in Mangapet mandal of the same district.

Ajay (12), Kiran (16), Kausalya (60) and auto driver Jani (23) died on the spot. Vansanta and Vennela succumbed at the hospital.

A case has been registered and investigation initiated.

