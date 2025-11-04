Six Killed, Two Injured in Tragic Truck-Car Collision in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki

Six people lost their lives and two others were seriously injured in a horrific road accident on the Deva-Fatehpur Road under the jurisdiction of the Deva Police Station in Barabanki district on Tuesday.

According to police reports, the accident occurred when a speeding truck collided head-on with a car, leaving the vehicle mangled beyond recognition. Local residents and passersby rushed to the scene and helped rescue the injured before police and emergency teams arrived.

All eight occupants of the car were trapped inside the wreckage. Six were declared dead on the spot, while two critically injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Preliminary findings suggest that overspeeding and poor visibility may have contributed to the crash.

Senior police officials visited the site soon after the incident and supervised rescue operations. Efforts are underway to identify the deceased and inform their families. olice have seized the truck involved in the collision and are tracing its driver, who reportedly fled the scene after the crash.