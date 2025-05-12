Six Maoists, including female insurgent, surrender in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, May 12 Six Maoists, including a woman with a bounty on her head, have surrendered to security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada under the ‘Lon Varratu’ (Come Back Home) campaign, officials said.

On Monday, the individuals formally laid down their arms before Deputy Inspector General Kamalochan Kashyap, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai, and CRPF Commandants Neeraj Yadav (111th Battalion) and Rajiv Kumar (195th Battalion).

The Lon Varratu campaign, launched as part of the Chhattisgarh government's Naxal eradication and rehabilitation initiative, has been instrumental in persuading Maoists to abandon their armed struggle and reintegrate into society. Security forces, including the CRPF and district police, have extensively spread awareness about the government’s rehabilitation policy through direct engagement with villagers, encouraging disillusioned Maoists to return.

Many rebels, frustrated by the harsh conditions of forest life and the internal discord within Maoist organisations, have responded positively to the campaign. The Chhattisgarh government offers surrendered Maoists financial assistance of Rs 50,000, skill development training, agricultural land, and other provisions to help them rehabilitate.

Since the campaign's inception, 973 Maoists, including 230 carrying official rewards, have abandoned their insurgency and joined the mainstream.

Among those who surrendered on Monday was 19-year-old Motay Padam from the Bijapur Local Organising Squad, who had a Rs 1 lakh bounty on her head. The others included Urmila Kadti (21), Mohan alias Podiya Oyam (39), Sukhram Kadti (25) of the Bechapal Revolutionary People’s Committee (RPC), Deva Ram Kudami (34), a member of the Rewali RPC and the Dandkaranya Kisan Majdoor Sangh, and Mana Ram alias Phupe Markam (32), associated with the Burgum RPC militia.

Authorities view the continuing wave of surrenders as a significant step towards weakening insurgent networks and restoring peace in the region.

