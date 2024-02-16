Six-member BJP team to visit Bengal's Sandeshkhali on Friday

Kolkata, Feb 16 A six-member BJP committee comprising Union Ministers and MPs of the party formed to probe the alleged incidents of sexual harassment and violence against women at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal will visit the troubled zones on Friday, a top party leader said on Thursday.

West Bengal BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said that while saying that he has no "detailed information" about BJP national president JP Nadda's visit as earlier, some reports suggested that the party chief might also visit the state to take a stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, sources said that the six-member team will review

overall "ground situation" at Sandeshkhali and accordingly, provide a report to Nadda on the matter.

Union Minister Annapurna Devi has been made the convenor of the high-level committee. Other members of the committee are Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik, MP Sunita Duggal, MP Kavita Patidar, MP Sangeeta Yadav and Brij Lal (Rajya Sabha MP and former Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh).

Meanwhile, a four-member team of BJP’s legislative party in West Bengal assembly led by the Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, which started for Sandeshkhali on Thursday afternoon, was stopped at a distance of 6 km away from the troubled zone, citing Section 144 imposed in the area as the reason.

"We want to go there and speak to the local villagers without breaching any provision of Section 144," Adhikari told the police.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor