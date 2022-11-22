Six more IAS officers transferred in UP, Gaurav Dayal made Ayodhya's Divisional Commissioner

Reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh bureaucracy continued for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. Six IAS officers have been transferred in the state today.

With this, the number of IAS officers transferred in the last three days has risen to 17. Eleven IAS officers were shifted on Sunday and Monday.

As per today's transfers, Gaurav Dayal has been made Ayodhya's Divisional Commissioner while Yogeshwar Ram Mishra became Basti's Divisional Commissioner.

Similarly, Navdeep Rinwa will be Divisional Commissioner of Aligarh whereas Muthukumaraswamy B. has been made Mirzapur's Divisional Commissioner.

Besides, IAS officer Jagdish has been posted as MD Medical Supply Corporation Lucknow.

Akhand Pratap Singh will be Special Secretary Home Department.

The government's intention behind these transfers is to have a proper administrative hold at all places, an official said.

The transfer of these officers has been done in the early morning. The transfer list was released before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath left for his Delhi tour.

Earlier, eight IAS officers were transferred on Sunday, while three on Monday.

( With inputs from ANI )

