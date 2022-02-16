Six of same family die in road accident on Lucknow-Ayodhya highway
Six persons of the same family died in a road accident on the Lucknow-Ayodhya highway today.
"The deceased included a couple and two children. The family was going to Ayodhya from Ahmedabad, Gujarat", said Purnendu Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP).
The high-speed car collided with a container truck parked on the side of the highway near Narayanpur, added the ASP.
The incident took place in Ram Sanehi Ghat of the Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh.
