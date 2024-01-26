Six rescued after blaze in a building in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 26 Six persons, including a child, were rescued after they got trapped due to fire in a building at Delhi’s Shahdara area on Friday, a fire department official said.

The Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), Atul Garg, said that a call regarding a blaze in a house in the Shahdara area was received at 5:23 p.m.

“A total of five fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” said Garg.

“At 6:55 p.m., the flames were doused. The fire broke out in a wiper, rubber and cutting machine on the ground floor,” said Garg.

“Six people (five adults and one child) were rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital. The building comprises ground plus four floors and the area is about 50 sq yards,” said Garg.

