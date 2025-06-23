Six Telangana students return from Iran, Israel

Hyderabad, June 23 Six students belonging to Telangana have returned safely from Iran and Israel while seven more citizens are expected to arrive later in the day, officials said on Monday.

Four students from Iran and two from Israel reached New Delhi late on Sunday night.

In a coordinated effort, Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi facilitated the safe transit of the six students.

All six had pre-booked their onward flights to Hyderabad and were safely seen off by the Telangana Bhavan staff at 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

Officials ensured their comfort and well-being during their stay in Delhi and assisted them until they boarded their flights.

The Telangana government continues to actively monitor the ongoing crisis in the Middle East and is extending all necessary support to Telangana citizens returning from the affected region.

Telangana Bhavan expects seven more Telangana citizens to arrive in New Delhi on Monday.

These individuals have successfully crossed over from Israel to Amman, Jordan, and are scheduled to reach India shortly.

Arrangements are being made to receive and support them at the airport and the Telangana Bhavan.

Meanwhile, several other Telangana residents stranded in Israel are facing delays due to the temporary closure of Israeli airspace.

Despite these disruptions, the Telangana government remains fully committed to assisting all affected citizens and is in constant coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Embassies, and concerned authorities, said an official statement.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to ensure that every Telangana resident arriving from the region receives timely assistance, proper accommodation, and onward travel support.

Citizens are advised to stay in touch with official channels and avoid relying on unverified information.

The Telangana government stands firmly with its people during this challenging time and will continue its efforts to ensure their safety and swift return, the Telangana Bhavan said.

Last week, the state government opened a dedicated helpline at the Telangana Bhavan following the missile attacks between Israel and Iran.

