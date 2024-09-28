Six terrorist associates arrested, arms & ammunition recovered in J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar, Sep 28 Six terrorist associates were arrested and a large quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered from them in J&K’s Pulwama district, police said on Saturday.

Police said improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and arms/ammunition with incriminating materials were recovered from their possession by police in Awantipora.

“Awantipora police got specific input that a Pakistan-based Kashmiri militant of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit was into the process of identifying youths who could be motivated to join terror ranks and after finding such youth, arms/ammunition/explosives were being delivered to these youths to commit terror acts before their formal joining into terror ranks," the officials added.

“After receiving this information, an FIR number 108/2024 U/S 13/18 UAPA & 7/25 of the Indian Arms Act was registered at the Police Station in Tral town of Pulwama district. During the investigation, the youth, who were part of this module were identified. The Pakistan-based militant with the assistance of an OGW in jail identified many youths who were motivated by them to join terror ranks in the Tral area of Awantipora and in Kulgam district. The youth so identified were provided pistols, grenades, IEDs and other explosive materials to facilitate their joining into militant ranks. Before inducting them into militant ranks, they were instructed to do some activity either by target killing, throwing grenades at security forces, or non-local labourers or by laying & detonating IEDs," the officials added.

The officials said that during investigations, it was found that the Pakistan-based militant handler had chosen some places for planting IEDs with the assistance of these youth. The militant handler has also pumped in some money to carry out the tasks and to procure material for the fabrication of more IEDs.

“So far six militant associates have been arrested and from their possession and upon the disclosures made by these accused persons, a large quantity of arms /ammunition and explosives, including five IEDs with remotes, 30 detonators, 17 batteries for IEDs, two pistols, 3 pistol magazines, 25 live rounds of pistol, 4 hand grenades and Rs 20,000 have been recovered. Investigation of the case is underway, more arrests and recoveries are likely in the case,” police said.

