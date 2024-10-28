Six TVK Supporters Killed in Separate Road Accidents While Heading to Party's First State Conference in Villupuram; Actor Vijay Offers Condolences

Six supporters of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) died in separate road accidents while traveling to Vikravandi for the party's first state conference. Among the deceased are notable members, including Gilli V. Srinivasan, the Youth Wing Leader for the Tiruchirappalli South District, and J.K. Vijayakali, the Vice President of the same district.

நமது தமிழக வெற்றிக் கழகத்தின் முதல் மாநில மாநாட்டில் பங்கேற்பதற்காக, விக்கிரவாண்டி வி.சாலை நோக்கி வரும் போது, எதிர்பாராமல் நிகழ்ந்த சாலை விபத்துகளில் உயிரிழந்த கழகத் தோழர்கள்,



வழக்கறிஞர் திரு. கில்லி VL.சீனிவாசன்,

திருச்சி தெற்கு மாவட்ட இளைஞரணித் தலைவர்



திரு. JK.விஜய்கலை,… — TVK Vijay (@tvkvijayhq) October 28, 2024

Party chief and actor Vijay expressed his heartfelt condolences, stating, "The loss of these comrades is an irreplaceable void in our hearts. Their contributions to the party will always be remembered." He extended his sympathies to the grieving families, urging them to find strength during this difficult time.

The conference was held on Sunday at V Salai in Vikravandi, where thousands of Vijay's supporters gathered to participate in the party's first-ever state conference.

During his address, Vijay criticized the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, accusing it of deceiving the public under the guise of the Dravidian model. He described the DMK government as "anti-people."

"Here one group singing the same song. Applying specific colour to whoever comes for politics. They are cheating people and they are doing underground dealing. In the name of the Dravidian Model running anti people's government cheating the people. TVK's first ideological enemy is who troubles this country with divisive politics. The second is in the name of the Dravidian model and using the names of Thanthai Periyar and Peraringanar Anna cheat Tamil Nadu people which is one selfish family group (Dynasty)," as quoted by ANI.

He further remarked that politics is "not a cine field but a battlefield," adding that his party members must be vigilant on the ground.

"Politics is not a cine field; it is a battlefield. It's serious. Whether it's dealing with a snake or politics, if we decide to take it up with seriousness and a touch of humour, only then can we endure in this field and handle opponents. We need to stay cautious on the ground," he added.

The actor formally entered politics in February, announcing the formation of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are anticipated to take place in 2026.