Six workers killed in Nagaland coal mine accident
By IANS | Published: January 26, 2024 12:58 AM2024-01-26T00:58:19+5:302024-01-26T01:00:07+5:30
Kohima, Jan 26 At least six coal mine workers were killed while four others injured following an accident on Thursday at a coal mine in Nagaland's Wokha district, an official said.
According to officials, the workers were engaged in mining activities at the coal mine when a sudden landslide buried alive six of them to death.
All six deceased workers were reportedly residents of Assam's Golaghat district.
The injured were shifted to a hospital in Dimapur. Their condition is said to be critical.
Meanwhile, a report said that deaths have been caused by a fire outbreak in the coal mine, and not due to landslides.
More details are awaited.
