Six-year-old dies in Delhi road accident

New Delhi, March 3 A six-year-old child died after the motorcycle he was riding with his father and grandfather was hit by a van in east Delhi on Sunday, police said.

Police said that information was received at New Usmanpur police station on Sunday evening about an accident involving a van and a motorcycle. Upon reaching the spot, it was found that the accident had taken place near 1st pusta, New Usmanpur and the motorcycle had been crushed by the van.

"The child, his father and grandfather were riding on the motorcycle at the time of the incident," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, Joy Tirkey said.

"The injured child, a resident of Brahmpuri, was rushed to JPC Hospital, where he was declared brought dead," he added.

