Six-year-old girl killed over 'grudge' against mother in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jan 7 In a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl was killed, allegedly driven by animosity towards her mother in Nellarahalli near the Whitefield locality here.

The deceased was identified as six-year-old Shahajan Khatoon.

According to the police, Shahjan's mother had recently quarrelled with neighbours. It is alleged that the accused killed the girl and dumped her body in a gutter.

The girl was allegedly strangled to death using a rope.

The girl's father, Inzamul Sheikh, had lodged a missing persons complaint with the police after she went missing from her residence.

DCP (Whitefield) Saidulu Adavath said the girl had gone missing from her home.

"After verifying CCTV footage and gathering other inputs, we ascertained that the victim had gone with a known person. It was later confirmed that she had gone out with a neighbour," he said.

Police teams conducted extensive combing operations in the area in search of the girl. Around midnight, a gunny bag containing luggage was found. When the bag was opened, the body of the girl was found inside. The body was sent to Vaidehi Hospital for post-mortem examination.

"We have identified the suspected persons and are following leads in the case. Special teams have been formed and dispatched in different directions to trace the accused. A detailed investigation is underway," the DCP said.

No external injuries were found on the body of the child. Preliminary investigation suggests that the girl was strangulated using a plastic wire. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report.

During inquiries, locals told the police that two days before the incident, the victim's mother had a fight with the suspected persons, and there was animosity between them.

Police suspect that this dispute may have led to the murder.

In another case, the bodies of a mother and her two children were found in a water sump in Singanahalli village of Tumakuru district in Karnataka. The deceased have been identified as Vijayalakshmi and her two children, Chetan and Chaitanya, police said on Wednesday.

Based on preliminary findings, the police suspect that the mother may have died by suicide along with her children due to mental distress.

According to police, Vijayalakshmi's husband, Sampath, works in a private factory. When he returned home on Tuesday night, he did not find his wife and children and started searching for them.

When they could not be found anywhere, he informed his parents and stood outside the house. At that time, he noticed that the water sump was open. When he peeped inside, he saw three bodies one after the other.

Sampath lived with his wife Vijayalakshmi, their two children, and his parents, Hanumantharaju and Renukamma. While Sampath and his mother Renukamma would go to work, Vijayalakshmi stayed at home, took care of her father-in-law and looked after the children.

Kyathsandra Police visited the spot and conducted an inspection. While initial suspicion points to Vijayalakshmi ending her life due to mental distress, the deaths of the two children have raised questions among the police.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased woman's brother, further investigation is underway.

