Six youths hurt in Mumbai's Dharavi slum fire

Mumbai, May 28 At least six persons were hurt in a major fire that broke out in a slum tenement in Mumbai's Dharavi on Tuesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Disaster Control officials said.

The fire was noticed around 3.50 a.m. when the occupants of the structure in Ashok Mills Compound were fast asleep.

The fire was confined to the electrical writing and fittings, garment stocks, some machinery and office records in the ground-plus-3 and ground-plus-4 storied commercial structures.

A Mumbai Fire Brigade team rushed to the spot in minutes and after a four-hour-long battle, managed to douse the flames.

The injured victims were rushed to the BMC's Sion Hospital nearby.

They are Salman Khan, 26, Manoj, 25 - both with 8-10 percent burns, Amjad, 22 and

Sallauddin, 28, and Saidul Rehman, 26, all with 35-50 percent burns.

One victim Rafiq Ahmed, 26, who suffered some hand injuries, was treated and discharged, and the cause of the conflagration is being probed.

